Tinder date murder: Nebraska man says he's solely responsible for Sydney Loofe's death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A person of interest in the death of a Nebraska woman who went missing after a Tinder date now says he's responsible for the woman's death.

Aubrey Trail reportedly called the Omaha World-Herald (a partner of Scripps station KMTV) Wednesday night and told reporters that he and he alone is responsible for Sydney Loofe's death.

Loofe went missing in mid-November and was last seen preparing for a Tinder date with Bailey Boswell, Trail's girlfriend. After the date, Loofe and Boswell reportedly went back to the home that Boswell and Trail share.

Loofe's body was found in December in a field in Clay County, about two hours outside of Omaha.

Neither Trail nor Boswell have been charged in connection with Loofe's death. Both are currently being held on charges that they defrauded a Kansas couple in a scheme to buy gold coins. Both have pleaded not guilty to those charges.