Timeline: Former President Trump expected surrender, arraignment

Tuesday, the country will witness history as former President Donald Trump prepares to turn himself into the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Trump is thefirst former president in history to face criminal charges.

At 10:30 a.m., Trump supporters are expected to rally near the courthouse in Manhattan.

At 11 a.m., the former President will arrive to be fingerprinted and processed.

Shortly after that, the arraignment will begin and a judge will formally read his charges. Cameras will not be allowed to record in the courtroom.

A judge is only allowing still photography before the hearing begins. Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is expected to hold a news conference following the arraignment later this afternoon.

They are estimating around 3:30 p.m. Once Trump returns to Florida Tuesday night, he is expected to give a speech at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump arrived in New York City on Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press is reporting that Trump faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including one felony offense. That indictment is not public yet and the former president denies any wrongdoing.

His legal team said he will plead not guilty.

"We will very loudly and proudly say 'not guilty.' I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this. Had he been John Smith, there's no scenario where he'd be indicted,” Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina said.

Tacopina told reporters they will challenge every issue once the indictment is unsealed.

"The team will look at every, every um potential issue that we, we will be able to challenge and we will challenge," Tacopina said.

New York City officials are calling on people to be peaceful today and say they've beefed up security ahead of the arrest.