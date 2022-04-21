Watch
Third suspect named in connection to mall shooting in South Carolina

Sean Rayford/AP
FILE - Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday, April 17, 2022 that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 21, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a third suspect named in an Easter weekend mall shooting in South Carolina that wounded nine people.

The Columbia Police Department said Thursday that Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith turned himself in to authorities and is now detained in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Smith and two other men face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after police said they engaged in a shootout at a busy Columbia shopping center and hit bystanders with their bullets.

The lawyer of Jewayne Price, the first suspect who was charged, said his client was acting self-defense.

Columbia Police said a judge set a $25,000 surety bond for Price.

He is also on house arrest and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He will be allowed to travel from home to work during certain hours.

Another six were injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in the state's capital city.

No deaths were reported.

