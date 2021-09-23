Watch
NewsNational

Actions

The most popular Halloween candies in Florida

The top candies might surprise you...
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
The Worst Candy You Can Get For Halloween
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:31:12-04

It's about that time again, when adults and kids alike dress up and eat way too much candy. Last year was a little awkward for trick or treating, pandemic and all. However, projections for this year's candy sales are almost 30% higher than that of 2020.

candystore-com-halloween-candy-top-ten.jfif

Thanks to candystore.com we know what candy reigns supreme! TL;DR Florida loves Reese's peanut butter cups but second and third place might surprise you...

Check out each state's top candy with the map below!

Source: CandyStore.com.

Here's the top 10 across all states:

candystore-com-halloween-candy-top-ten (1).jfif

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!