The most popular Halloween candies in Florida

It's about that time again, when adults and kids alike dress up and eat way too much candy. Last year was a little awkward for trick or treating, pandemic and all. However, projections for this year's candy sales are almost 30% higher than that of 2020.

Thanks to candystore.com we know what candy reigns supreme! TL;DR Florida loves Reese's peanut butter cups but second and third place might surprise you...

Check out each state's top candy with the map below!

Source: CandyStore.com.

Here's the top 10 across all states: