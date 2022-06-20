The Knot announces 6th annual registry awards

The Knot recently released the winners of its sixth annual registry awards.

The awards round-up items handpicked by couples and a team of experts then features the best of the best in one place.

According to The Knot, experiences and virtual gifts, like gifts cards and cash funds, top the list of popular picks. Among this year's winners are gift cards for Airbnb and Delta Airlines, plus honeymoon and house cash funds.

Physical gifts include:



KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale™ Sheet Set

Zwilling Fresh & Save 6-Piece Vacuum Glass Box Set

Roomba i3+ Bagless WiFi Enabled Robotic Vacuum

Staub 4 Qt. Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven with Lid

“The wedding boom is here and demand is at its highest peak in decades. Many couples are brimming with excitement to finally celebrate with loved ones and are in the full swing of wedding planning and creating their registries,” said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. “With this year’s The Knot Registry Awards, couples have the ultimate guide of tested and approved essentials to inspire a registry tailored to their needs and lifestyle.”

Click here for more information.