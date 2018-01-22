The full list of the 2018 SAG Awards winners

Fog
HI: 79°
LO: 65°
Kristen Bell is host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on January 21, 201
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are Sunday, and we'll be updating this list of winners throughout the night.
Winners are indicated below by an asterisk and the word WINNER.
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"
James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *WINNER
Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"
Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"
Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
Hong Chau, "Downsizing"
Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
"The Big Sick"
"Get Out"
"Lady Bird"
"Mudbound"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Baby Driver"
"Dunkirk"
"Logan"
"Wonder Woman" *WINNER
"War for the Planet of the Apes"
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"
Jeff Daniels, "Godless"
Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"
Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"
Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"
Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" *WINNER
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
Claire Foy, "The Crown" *WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"
William H. Macy, "Shameless" *WINNER
Marc Maron, "GLOW"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"
Alison Brie, "GLOW"
Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" *WINNER
Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us" *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Black-ish"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"GLOW"
"Orange is the New Black"
"Veep" *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
"Game of Thrones" *WINNER
"Homeland"
"The Walking Dead"