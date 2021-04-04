Target's Car Seat Trade-in event begins this week

THE TRADE-IN EVENT BEGINS MONDAY, April 5 until Saturday — Target's Car Seat Trade-in event begins Monday, April 5.

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

How it works:



Guest must be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon. Scan sheets will be placed on the drop-off boxes for guests to scan from their mobile device into their Circle. Trading in two car seats? You can redeem this offer twice.

Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and are eligible through May 1, 2021.

During the trade-in event Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

The trade-in event begins Monday, April 5 until Saturday, April 17.

Target stores will have drop-off boxes for guests' unwanted car seats located near Guest Services.

All stores are participating in the program. To find a store near you, click here.

