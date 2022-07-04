Watch Now
Swimmer Ryan Lochte puts 6 Olympic medals up for auction

Rio Olympics Swimming
Lee Jin-man/AP
From left, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas, Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps from the United States celebrate winning the gold medal in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 12:14:37-04

Ryan Lochte, one of the most accomplished American swimmers in history, is putting six of his 12 Olympic medals up for auction for charity.

The auction will benefit Jorge Nation, a nonprofit charity that raises funds to send children stricken with a terminal or severe illness on a once-in-a-lifetime all-inclusive "Dream Trip" to a destination of their choice.

Lochte told NBC Sports that the medals were “collecting dust.”

“I feel amazing about [the auction] just because I’m going to be helping kids out,” he said.

Lochte has three different auctions:

2004: 1 Silver medal

2008: 2 Bronze medals

2012: 2 Silver medals and 1 bronze

The top bid as of Monday for his 2012 medals is up to $23,582, while his 2008 medals are going for $14,150 and his 2004 medal is auctioning for $12,626.

The auction runs through July 21.

