Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Supreme Court to decide if government officials can block social media critics

Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 10:16:40-04

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday that it will consider whether the First Amendment protects social media users from being blocked from commenting on the personal pages that government officials use to communicate actions related to their duties.

The justices said they were taking up two cases concerning the question: one lawsuit brought against local school district officials in California and another lawsuit against a city manager in Michigan.

Appeals courts have set forth different tests for determining whether blocking a social media user from commenting on a government official's personal social media page amounts to an unconstitutional state action restricting speech in a public forum.

The court will be weighing in on the question after previously dismissing as moot a case concerning former President Donald Trump's move to block Twitter users who were criticizing him and his policies.

The case will be heard next term.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.