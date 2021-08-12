Watch
Supreme Court justice won't block college vaccine mandate

Erin Schaff/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 12, 2021
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett gave no reason for the decision.

Her action Thursday comes in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

Previously, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld the requirement.

College officials across the country have struggled with whether to require vaccinations, with some schools mandating them and others questioning whether they have legal authority to do so.

Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.

