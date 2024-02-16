Watch Now
Sunday marks one year since Jimmy Carter entered hospice care

John Amis/AP
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 11:21:32-05

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- When The Carter Center announced one year ago Sunday the 39th president of the United States was entering hospice care, the world’s media rushed to Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, for what were widely expected to be preparations for a state funeral.

But in 2024, Georgia’s favorite son continues disproving accounts of his reported demise, despite the sorrow that came with the passing of his beloved wife and partner in every way, Rosalynn Carter.

“One year after entering hospice care, President Carter continues to be at home with his family,” the Carter Center said Friday. “The Carter Family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject.”

Carter’s last public appearance, indeed, was in November at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral; the former First Lady passed away at the age of 96, only days after entering hospice care herself.

