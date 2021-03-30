Study finds cancer-causing chemical in 44 hand sanitizers

An independent pharmacy and lab conducted a study of hand sanitizers sold during the pandemic and found that samples from 44 of them contained benzene, a chemical known to cause leukemia.

Valisure tested more than 200 products, according to a press release. The company is asking the FDA to immediately request a recall of the contaminated batches.

The company is also asking the FDA to update its guidance to include an exposure limit for benzene in addition to concentration.

According to the release, the FDA allowed an interim limit of benzene in hand sanitizer to meet the high demand during the pandemic. The limit is 2 parts per million, but according to Valisure the highest level of benzene detected during its study was eight times over the limit.

According to the study, that sanitizer was produced by artnaturals.

Of the products tested, Valisure says 50% are manufactured in China, 34% in the U.S. and 2% in Mexico.

Press Release — Details of Valisure’s findings

Full Petition – Contains lists of products where benzene was detected at 0.1 ppm or above

Attachment A – Contains list of products where benzene was not detected at 0.1 ppm or above

Attachment C – Contains images of all products tested by Valisure

“With this discovery, we have potentially identified a new and very concerning category of contamination

in drug products.” said Valisure CEO David Light.https://t.co/9rXI4EXI1z — Valisure (@valisure) March 24, 2021

Valisure is now asking for samples of sanitizer for a crowdsourced study. Click here for more information.

