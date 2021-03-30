Menu

Study finds cancer-causing chemical in 44 hand sanitizers

An independent pharmacy and lab conducted a study of hand sanitizers sold during the pandemic and found that samples from 44 of them contained benzene, a chemical known to cause leukemia. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/national/study-finds-cancer-causing-chemical-in-44-hand-sanitizers
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 30, 2021
An independent pharmacy and lab conducted a study of hand sanitizers sold during the pandemic and found that samples from 44 of them contained benzene, a chemical known to cause leukemia.

Valisure tested more than 200 products, according to a press release. The company is asking the FDA to immediately request a recall of the contaminated batches.

The company is also asking the FDA to update its guidance to include an exposure limit for benzene in addition to concentration.

According to the release, the FDA allowed an interim limit of benzene in hand sanitizer to meet the high demand during the pandemic. The limit is 2 parts per million, but according to Valisure the highest level of benzene detected during its study was eight times over the limit.

According to the study, that sanitizer was produced by artnaturals.

Of the products tested, Valisure says 50% are manufactured in China, 34% in the U.S. and 2% in Mexico.

  • Full Petition – Contains lists of products where benzene was detected at 0.1 ppm or above
  • Attachment A – Contains list of products where benzene was not detected at 0.1 ppm or above
  • Attachment C – Contains images of all products tested by Valisure

Valisure is now asking for samples of sanitizer for a crowdsourced study. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

