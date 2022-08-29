Starbucks pumpkin spice, pumpkin cream cold brew return Tuesday

Fall may not be in the air for Floridians, but starting Tuesday, August 30, it will be in our Starbucks cups.

The coffee chain said its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew would be back on the menu.

This marks year 19 for the PSL, while the pumpkin cream cold brew is back for the fourth year.

Starbucks said the Apple Crisp Macchiato is back after its introduction last year. This year, the drink will be made with "creamy oatmilk and Starbucks® Blonde Espresso."

Pumpkin goods are back in the bakery, too. Including the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone, for a limited time and the pumpkin loaf, which is available year-round.