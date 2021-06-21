Watch
NewsNational

Actions

St. Louis man shows off new gun days after pleading guilty in 2020 viral confrontation

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Salter/AP
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)
Patricia McCloskey, Mark McCloskey
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 19:03:26-04

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A St. Louis man and his wife were out shopping for new assault rifles over the weekend, days after relinquishing their old guns as part of a plea deal stemming from a confrontation with demonstrators near their home a year ago.

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia pointed an assault rifle and pistol at Black Lives Matter demonstrators as they marched down their street heading toward the then-mayor's house in June 2020.

On Thursday, Mark pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fined $750, his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harrassment and fined $2,000. They also agreed to give up the weapons they used in the incident.

Their weapons were initially collected after charges were filed last year and will now be destroyed as part of the plea deal.

The charges are misdemeanors, there is no jail time and they can continue to own firearms.

Then, on Saturday, the couple was seen in pictures on Mark McCloskey's Twitter account out shopping for another gun.

"Checking out my new AR," McCloskey tweeted.

Initially last year, the couple faced felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.