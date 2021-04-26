Watch
SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts to return to Earth Wednesday

AP
In this image made from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, left, approaches to the international space station, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. (NASA via AP)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:34:15-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts will be returning to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.

Those returning Wednesday are NASA’s Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and the Japanese space agency’s Soichi Noguchi.

The four were part of the Dragon's first operational mission launch in November last year.

WATCH LIVE:

According to a press release, those returning Wednesday will either splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean around 12:40 p.m. ET.

The spacecraft is set to undock from the space station at 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

According to NASA, the schedule is as follows (all times are Eastern):

Monday, April 26
12:30 p.m. – Crew-1 final news conference aboard the International Space Station

Tuesday, April 27
1:25 p.m. – Change of Command and Crew-1 farewell remarks aboard the International Space Station

Wednesday, April 28
- 4:45 a.m. – NASA TV coverage begins for 5 a.m. hatch closure
- 6:45 a.m. – NASA TV coverage begins for the 7:05 a.m. undocking
- 12:40 p.m. – Splashdown (NASA TV will provide continuous coverage from undocking to splashdown)
- 2:30 p.m. – Return to Earth news conference at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, with the following participants:

On Saturday, the International Space Station's population swelled to 11 with the arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year.

It's the biggest crowd up there in more than a decade.

A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the space station on Saturday, a day after launching from Florida.

The new arrivals - representing the U.S., France, and Japan - will spend six months at the space station.

