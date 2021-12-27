Some flight delays, cancelations continue Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Flight delays and cancellations started on Friday and continued into the weekend, and on Monday morning travelers are still seeing some problems.

At last check on Monday morning, FlightAware shows that there are 733 flight cancelations and 601 delays within, into, or out of the U.S.

FlightAware shows 17 cancellations at Tampa International, with 18 delays.

If you’re tomorrow, check with your airline about the status of your flight before heading to the airport. The easiest way to stay updated is by signing up for email and text alerts.