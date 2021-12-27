Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Some flight delays, cancelations continue Monday

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint in the terminal of Denver International Airport Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Denver. Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19 to extend the nation's travel problems beyond Christmas. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Virus Outbreak Holiday Travel
Posted at 5:12 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 06:51:16-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Flight delays and cancellations started on Friday and continued into the weekend, and on Monday morning travelers are still seeing some problems.

At last check on Monday morning, FlightAware shows that there are 733 flight cancelations and 601 delays within, into, or out of the U.S.

FlightAware shows 17 cancellations at Tampa International, with 18 delays.

If you’re tomorrow, check with your airline about the status of your flight before heading to the airport. The easiest way to stay updated is by signing up for email and text alerts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season