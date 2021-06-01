Watch
Shooting reported at Los Angeles-area fire station

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 01, 2021
Officials are responding to reports of a shooting at a Los Angeles County fire station, according to KTTV-TV and CNN.

The shooting reportedly occurred at Station 81 in the Agua Dulce, an area located west of Santa Clarita, California.

One person has been confirmed injured following the shooting, according to CNN and KTTV. It's unclear if there are more victims.

ABC News and KTTV both report that a fire has also been reported at a home in the area that may be linked to the suspect.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

