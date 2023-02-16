Shooting in El Paso shopping mall

A shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the food court and Dillard's Department Store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.

El Paso Police Department is currently at the scene and has confirmed one fatality in the incident and three people injured.

Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

I am staying in close contact with local officials who are dealing with a shooting in the same area where 23 lives were taken by a mass shooting 3 years ago.



No community deserves multiple incidents of gun violence. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) February 16, 2023

At this time, no other information has been reported.