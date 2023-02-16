Watch Now
Shooting in El Paso shopping mall

Posted at 8:56 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 21:18:53-05

A shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the food court and Dillard's Department Store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.

El Paso Police Department is currently at the scene and has confirmed one fatality in the incident and three people injured.

At this time, no other information has been reported.

