Shaun White ends Olympic career with 4th place finish

Shaun White shed some tears as his snowboarding career came to an end at the Beijing Olympics.

White finished fourth in the men's halfpipe Thursday.

The three-time Olympic champion scored an 85 and was momentarily in second before strong runs by Australia's Scotty James and Japan's Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

The 35-year-old White executed his patented Double McTwist 1260 and then a frontside 1260 at the end, but it wasn't enough to make it onto the podium.

Hirano scored a 96 to win gold. James took silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer won bronze.