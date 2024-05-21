1 dead, multiple injured after 'severe' turbulence on flight: Singapore Airlines

One person has died, and multiple others are injured after severe turbulence on a May 20 flight from London to Singapore, according to Singapore Airlines.

The company said in a statement on its social media Tuesday morning that flight #SQ321, which took off from London Heathrow Airport, experienced the turbulence while en route.

The plane was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 p.m. local time on May 21. Singapore Airlines said there were multiple injuries and one fatality on the Boeing 777-300ER and that there were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board during the incident.

The statement said the company offered its "deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.



Singapore Airlines added that they will be providing updates on social media.