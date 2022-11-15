Senator Rick Scott to challenge Mitch McConnell to become Senate Minority Leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott will go for the top of the Republican Party in the Senate when the next Congress convenes.

According to multiple reports, Senator Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell to be the next Minority Leader in the United States Senate.

In a letter declaring his intent to challenge McConnell, Scott wrote, "I'm writing to you today because I believe it's time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have in the past. We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against."

Scott also laid out multiple promises if he was elected Senate Minority Leader:



I will always remember you elected me, and I will work with each of you to accomplish your goals I will work tirelessly to help elect all Republican Senators, whether they are likely to support me or not I will never surprise you with legislation, and ask that you vote on something you haven't had an opportunity to review I will always work to be transparent with each of you and to bring the conference together I will work with you to advance Republican priorities and, when possible, force Democrats to vote on our bills I will lead the conference in developing a positive, aspirational agenda that outlines our legislative goals and what Senate Republicans stand for I will engage with the Republican House to pass Republican priorities I will never pressure you to vote in a way that is counter to what you campaigned on or not in the best interests of your state

Scott most recently served as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 midterm election. According to its website, the NRSC "is the only organization solely devoted to strengthening the Republican Senate Majority and electing Republicans to the United States Senate."

But, Scott's leadership of the group came into question during the 2022 midterm election, and as the dust still settled from those votes, Scott's leadership saw the GOP lose a seat (Pennsylvania) with one seat still to be decided (Georgia).

McConnell has served as Senator Minority Leader and Senate Majority Leader. He has been credited with helping shepherd in a Republican majority on the Supreme Court and redefined how to use the filibuster to delay or scuttle legislation in the Senate.

For his part, McConnell said this week he has the votes to continue on as Senate Minority Leader. However, that could change as McConnell has also come under near-constant attack from former President Donald Trump.

If McConnell does have the votes, the question will become what happens to Scott's aspirations to be in the upper echelons of the GOP?