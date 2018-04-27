Schools closed across Colorado Friday for day two of teacher walkouts

DENVER – Approximately 10,000 teachers are expected to gather at the Capitol building in Denver on Friday for the second day of walkouts and rallies calling for better pay, more school funding and pension reform.

About 2,000 people took part in Thursday’s rally, chanting “Fund our schools!” and meeting with state lawmakers to discuss bills still being hashed out that will make changes to the state’s pension program and what most teachers said is an underfunded K-12 education system in Colorado.

The teachers wore red as part of the #RedforEd campaign that has swept across states like West Virginia, Oklahoma and Arizona – where teachers also were holding rallies Thursday and Friday.

In all, the state’s 10 largest districts will be closed between Thursday and Friday, most of them on Friday. Approximately 502,000 students attend those districts, according to state Department of Education records.

Friday’s events will kick off at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park with activities planned throughout the day at the Capitol Building. A formal rally is scheduled for 2 p.m.