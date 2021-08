The Small Business Administration is reopening its Shuttered Venue Operations Grant program.

The program was established by Economic Aid to help hard-hit small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the program will close on Aug. 20 to new applicants, it will reopen to previous applicants for supplemental SVOGs for 50% of their original award amount.

SBA says it'll be capped off at $10 million.

The date it'll reopen will be released at a later date, the website said.