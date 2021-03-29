Menu

'Sassy' shelter dog goes viral for stealing purple unicorn from Dollar General; finds forever home

Posted at 6:17 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 06:17:22-04

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — A shelter dog in North Carolina has a forever home after a post about him "consistently" breaking into a Dollar General to steal a stuffed purple unicorn went viral.

According to the Duplin County Animal Services, the officer who brought Sisu into the shelter on March 21 also bought the toy for him to bring along.

The initial post made about the "sassy" dog racked up 22,000 shares on Facebook.

According to the post, the unicorn-loving pup won't tolerate any "back talk" from other dogs, is very vocal and is very obedient.

"Knows sit, lay, heel and loves unicorns from dollar general."

This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you layed...

Posted by Duplin County Animal Services on Monday, March 22, 2021

