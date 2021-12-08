Watch
NewsNational

Actions

'SAGE' test designed to detect early signs of cognitive impairment

items.[0].image.alt
via Storyblocks
Generic image
brain medical scan doctor alzheimer's dementia
Posted at 6:11 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:11:32-05

Researchers say a new screening test can identify memory problems earlier than other tests and could lead to earlier treatment.

The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Exam or SAGE test was developed at Ohio State University. The test is four pages long and takes, on average, 10-15 minutes to complete.

Researchers say you may want to take the test if you're concerned you might have cognitive issues, or you may want to have a family member or friend take the test if they're having memory or thinking problems.

Early signs of cognitive and brain dysfunction are memory loss, language problems, disorientation to time, impaired sense of direction, changes in personality or mood and executive impairment, according to Ohio State University.

Click here to take the test. After completing the test, take it to your primary care doctor who can interpret the results.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season