'SAGE' test designed to detect early signs of cognitive impairment

Researchers say a new screening test can identify memory problems earlier than other tests and could lead to earlier treatment.

The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Exam or SAGE test was developed at Ohio State University. The test is four pages long and takes, on average, 10-15 minutes to complete.

Researchers say you may want to take the test if you're concerned you might have cognitive issues, or you may want to have a family member or friend take the test if they're having memory or thinking problems.

Early signs of cognitive and brain dysfunction are memory loss, language problems, disorientation to time, impaired sense of direction, changes in personality or mood and executive impairment, according to Ohio State University.

Click here to take the test. After completing the test, take it to your primary care doctor who can interpret the results.