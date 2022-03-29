Ukraine and Russia begin face-to-face talks in Turkey

The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Turkey.

The talks Tuesday raised flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.

CNN reports Russia’s deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin and negotiator Vladimir Medinsky are in Istanbul to delegate for Russia.

David Arkhamia, who is an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is there to lead Ukraine’s delegation.

Another adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the meeting in Istanbul was focused on securing a cease-fire and guarantees for Ukraine’s security — issues that have been the focus of previous unsuccessful negotiations.

Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality and is open to compromise over the contested eastern region of Donbas.

But he warned the “ruthless war” continued.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed optimism over the meeting, saying it is possible both countries will reach an agreement that addresses their concerns.

Even as the negotiators assembled, Russian forces hit an oil depot in western Ukraine and a government building in the south.