Pregnant woman captured in viral images dies after Russia bombed maternity ward

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth.

Images shot by Associated Press journalists of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world.

They epitomized the horror of an attack on humanity's most innocent.

The woman was rushed to another hospital, where doctors labored to keep her alive.

But surgeon Timur Marin found the woman's pelvis crushed and hip detached. Medics delivered the baby via cesarean section, but it showed no signs of life, the surgeon said.

They then tried to save the mother but she also died.

