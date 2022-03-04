Brazil to issue temporary visas for Ukrainians

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s government said on Friday it would issue temporary humanitarian visas and residency permits for Ukrainian nationals and other individuals who have been affected or displaced by the conflict with Russia.

The visas will be valid for 180 days, and arriving Ukrainians can apply for residency permits lasting two years, according to the text published in the nation’s official gazette.

Brazil will require, among other documents, a certificate attesting to the person’s clean criminal record.

Brazilian media have reported that the country has Latin America’s biggest population of Ukrainians and their descendants, ranging between 500,000 and 600,000, according to an estimate from Ukraine’s embassy.

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro has been ambivalent about the conflict.

Bolsonaro himself expressed solidarity with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a recent visit and has said Brazil will retain a neutral stance in the conflict.

At the same time, Brazil voted to condemn the invasion in the meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 1 million refugees have fled the violence and crossed into neighboring countries.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, 649,000 people have fled to Poland, 144,000 to Hungary, 103,000 to Moldova, 90,000 to Slovakia, and 57,000 to Romania.

In the U.S., the Biden administration said Ukrainians who are already in the states would remain in the country under a form of humanitarian relief.

Earlier this week, Airbnb said it would provide temporary, accessible housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country.