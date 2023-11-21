Rolling Stones to hit the road in 2024 on a tour sponsored by AARP...seriously

Watch Now
FILE - Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam Monday just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)
Posted at 6:31 PM, Nov 21, 2023
LONDON — After 60 years, The Rolling Stones are still going strong and gearing up for another concert tour.

The legendary rock band – featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood – will embark on the “Hackney Diamonds” tour in support of their recent album of the same name, a press release shared with CNN on Tuesday announced.

The North American tour will include stops in both the US and Canada, with their first concert slated for April 28, 2024, in Houston and a final show scheduled for July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

The tour is being sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Stones’ 26th American studio album, released in October. It’s their first since 2016’s “Blue & Lonesome.”

The band, famous for hits such as “Satisfaction” and “Start Me Up,” first toured in the United States almost 60 years ago, in June 1964.

The Stones will play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on June 3. That will be the closest the band gets to the Tampa Bay area on the tour.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 29, at 12 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

