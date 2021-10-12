Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Report names Tampa, St. Pete among 'most at risk' cities for flooding

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
This photo from July 9, 2021, shows flooding in North Port as it continued three days after Hurricane Elsa made its way through the Tampa Bay area. The City of North Port said this was their worst flooding event in more than 50 years.
Flood-waters-continue-to-rise-in-North-Port-WFTS-KING.jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 05:56:25-04

A new report from the group First Sreet Foundation highlights the cities and counties across the U.S. where properties and infrastructure face operation flood risk today and how it will change over the next 30 years.

"The highest concentration of community risk exists in Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia, as 17 of the top 20 most at risk counties in the U.S. (85%) are in these four states," the report said.

That report names Tampa and St. Petersburg among the "most at risk" cities. It also names North Port among them.

The report suggests that flooding is a threat that could make 25% of U.S. infrastructure inoperable. That includes police and fire stations, hospitals, airports and wastewater treatment facilities.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information