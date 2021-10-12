Report names Tampa, St. Pete among 'most at risk' cities for flooding

A new report from the group First Sreet Foundation highlights the cities and counties across the U.S. where properties and infrastructure face operation flood risk today and how it will change over the next 30 years.

"The highest concentration of community risk exists in Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia, as 17 of the top 20 most at risk counties in the U.S. (85%) are in these four states," the report said.

That report names Tampa and St. Petersburg among the "most at risk" cities. It also names North Port among them.

The report suggests that flooding is a threat that could make 25% of U.S. infrastructure inoperable. That includes police and fire stations, hospitals, airports and wastewater treatment facilities.

To read the full report, click here.