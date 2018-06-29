Reminder: 4th of July fireworks can be traumatic for veterans with PTSD

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Fireworks and Independence Day go together like red, white and blue, but what some may not realize is that fireworks can cause a lot of stress for some veterans and trigger post-traumatic stress disorder.

Patriotic displays can be very traumatic for men and women who served our country during combat.

Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, PTSD, has been called many things since World War I; "shell shock" or "combat fatigue."

The sights and sounds that showcase our freedom sometimes come at cost to those who fought for them.

Military with PTSD, a non-profit organization, was created to help military and veteran families understand each other. They also create signs for veterans' yards to create awareness in their neighborhoods before the 4th of July celebrations begin.

The signs are a part of the "Explosion of Kindness" campaign and they say "Combat Veteran Lives Here: Please Be Courteous with Fireworks."