TAMPA, Fla. — Independence Day is just around the corner and we're bringing you a list of local festivals and firework displays where you can celebrate with the whole family.

Pinellas County​​​​​​

Safety Harbor Celebration Make sure you grab a seat at the marina or a spot on the water before the fireworks start at 9 p.m. At 5 p.m. there will be children's activities, live entertainment and food vendors. A parade down Main Street from 10 a.m. to noon. Wednesday, July 4

Treasure Island Fireworks The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Parking off-site available at Treasure Island Park — $15 per vehicle. Parking available at Treasure Island Community Center — $10 per vehicle. Wednesday, July 4

Largo Celebration The celebration starts at 6 p.m. — enjoy food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Including a pie eating contest, $5 t-shirt decoration, inflatables and more. The firework show starts at 9:15 p.m. \ Wednesday, July 4

Gulfport Celebration You can start your day with the Gulfport Marina's Fishing Derby or the free Family Sand Sculpture contest — both happen first thing in the morning. Starting at 6 p.m. you can watch the Independence Day Parade. Finish the night with the firework show that starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Tarpon Springs Head to Craig Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a picnic. Enjoy complimentary hot dogs — while supplies last — a waterslide, paddle boards, inflatables, lawn games and live entertainment. If you're 16 and up you can center the hot dog eating contest that takes place at noon. Wednesday, July 4

Clearwater Celebrates America Starting at 4 p.m. at Coachman Park downtown enjoy free and family-friendly events like music, local vendors and more. The fireworks show starts between 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Redington Shores Fireworks will go off at dusk — the beach can be accessed at 182nd Ave and Gulf Blvd. Wednesday, July 4

Downtown St. Pete Waterfront Fireworks Fireworks may start as early as 8:30 p.m. or as late as 10 p.m. depending on weather You can view them at: Albert Whitted Park North Straub Park South Straub Park North Shore Park Elva Rouse Park Flora Wylie Park Wednesday, July 4

Dunedin Blue Jay's Hometown Event Celebrate by watching the Dunedin Blue Jay's take on the Tarpons at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be a fireworks show post-game. Tuesday, July 3

Threshers take on the Flying Tigers Gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the Threshers take on the Flying Tigers at the Spectrum Field in Clearwater. There will be a fireworks show post-game. Tuesday, July 3



Hillsborough County

Polk County

Red White and Bew 5K FITniche in Lakeland is celebrating with a 5K. All participants will get a tech t-shirt, patriotic bottle-opener, finisher's medal, complimentary pancakes, complimentary root beers, and buy 1 get 1 brews from the Brass Tap bar. 200-yard "Firecracker Fun Run" for kids. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $10 for the kids fun run. You can buy tickets here. Wednesday, July 4

Red, White & Kaboom Enjoy a firework show in downtown Lakeland along the Frances Langford Promenade on Tuesday. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 3

Flying Tigers Game and Fireworks Show The Flying Tigers will play the Jupiter Hammerheads at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium to celebrate the holiday. Doors open at 4 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Following the game there will be a brief concert and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. You can buy tickets here. Wednesday, July 4



Pasco County

Avalon Park West Celebration Enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, vendors and community performances. Fireworks will be at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Dade City Sparklebration Stop by the Pasco County Fairgrounds to enjoy live entertainment, food, contests and more. The fireworks show will be at 9:15 p.m. Admission is $6 — kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5 Wednesday, July 4



Hernando County

Firecracker Smash 'M Up Stop by the Hernando County Fairgrounds for music, games, contests and a Demolition Derby. It beings at 4 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Parking is $5 Wednesday, July 4



Sarasota County

Fireworks Spectacular over Sarasota Bay You can view them from anywhere in downtown Sarasota



Manatee County

Privateers Parade The Anna Maria Privateers is a nonprofit group dedicated to helping area youth programs. They will be hosting their annual 4th of July parade. The parade will start at the south of the island at Coquina Beach in Bradenton then it passes through Holmes Beach and ends at the north end of the island on Pine Ave. Following the parade, they will announce the recipients of over $17,000 in scholarships at AMI Beach Café. The parade is free to attend and open to anyone who would like to join it — if you're interested you can register here. Wednesday, July 4

Palmetto Fourth of July festival Stop by Sutton Park for a free event featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Charlie Daniels Band. The park with open at 4 p.m. Charlie Daniels Band will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Fireworks on the Manatee River Visit the Bradenton Riverwalk and watch fireworks as they're launched from a barge at 9 p.m.



