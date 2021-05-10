Recycle Barbies, Matchbox cars through Mattel's new toy 'PlayBack' program

A new toy takeback program will take your old Barbie, Matchbox or MEGA toys and use them to create new toys.

Mattel launched the PlayBack program on Monday. The new program is designed to recover and reuse materials from the old toys for future Mattel products. It also supports the company's goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

To take part in the program click here, print a free shipping label and mail the old toys to Mattel.

Currently, the program will only accept Barbie, Matchbox and MEGA toys with other brands to be added in the future.

Program FAQ below

The program will initially be available in the U.S. and Canada. It will later extend to France, Germany and the United Kingdom through third-party recycling partners.

“Mattel toys are made to last and be passed on from generation to generation,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “A key part of our product design process is a relentless focus on innovation, and finding sustainable solutions is one significant way we are innovating. Our Mattel PlayBack program is a great example of this, enabling us to turn materials from toys that have lived their useful life into recycled materials for new products.”

According to a press release, the company will downcycle or convert any materials that can't be repurposed.

