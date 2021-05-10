Professional nappers wanted to test sleep theories, and it pays $1500

A company that offers sleep tips is looking for professional nappers to test a few sleep theories and the gig pays $1,500.

Eachnight focuses on sleep health and wants to test theories behind the pros and cons of napping.

The company is looking for five "nap reviewers" to test the theories. The reviewers need to be prepared to start work right away and be committed to napping every day for 30 days.

Reviewers will test out theories like the best nap duration for feeling refreshes, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity.

Applicants must be able to sleep along during the testing period to make sure the naps are undisturbed. The company says applicants must also have strong English writing skills.

Applications close on May 31 and you must be 18 and older to apply.

