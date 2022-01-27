Pre-teens in California could soon have power to get vaccinated without parents' permission

A bill in California would allow children 12 and up to get vaccinated without their parents’ permission.

Senators Scott Wiener and Richard Pan introduced the proposal Thursday.

Sen. Wiener argued that California already allows people 12 and older to get the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines without permission from their parents.

The bill would allow pre-teens to consent to any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines, as long as it is approved by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.

Sen. Wiener told ABC News the legislation “will allow teens to protect their own health” and get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu, and other diseases.

Currently, children in California who are between 12 and 17 years old must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated.

California is not the first state to contemplate giving pre-teens and teenagers power over vaccinating their own bodies.

Five states currently allow minors to make these decisions.

Vaccination laws for minors vary among the five states.

Alabama has the youngest age of consent for vaccines.

14-year-olds there can give consent to getting vaccinated.

In Oregon, teens can make that decision at age 15.

Rhode Island and the Carolinas allow 16-year-olds to give consent.