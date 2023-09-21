Potential tropical cyclone 16 forms in Atlantic, no threat to Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said it was tracking a low-pressure area off the northeast Florida coast that is labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

According to the NHC, the system was located about 370 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. The low-pressure area had winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving north at 9 miles per hour.

Ahead of the system, tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches have been issued for parts of the Carolinas, Virginia, and Delaware.

On the current forecast track, the center should approach the coast of North Carolina by Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The NHC said the cyclone is forecast to become a tropical storm by the time it moves into North Carolina.