Poll: Majority of GOP voters believe 2020 election outcome will change

WASHINGTON — As more Republican-led states contemplate conducting an audit in the style of Arizona, new polling shows that a majority of Republicans believe the reviews will change the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 51 percent of national Republicans believe the Arizona-style audits will “definitely or probably” change the outcome of the U.S. Presidential Election, which President Joe Biden won against former President Donald Trump.

Breaking the numbers down further, among Republicans, 48 percent of women believe the election outcome will be changed while 46 percent of Republican men have the same belief. The majority of support comes from 51 percent of voters who voted for former President Trump in 2020 and 48 percent who supported Trump in 2016.

For comparison, 76 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of Independents say the election “probably or definitely” will not have a new outcome.

The outcome of the 2020 election will not change. President Biden's victory in the states was certified by all states, accepted by Congress and he was sworn in as president.

The only ways to remove a president would be impeachment and removal, which has never happened in U.S. history; or resign from office like President Richard Nixon did to avoid impeachment and removal from office.