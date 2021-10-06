Police responding to shooting at high school in Arlington, Texas

Police in Arlington, Texas say they are responding to a shooting at a local high school.
Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is currently on lockdown, according to KXAS-TV, KTVT-TV and KDFW-TV.
"We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified," the Arlington Police Department tweeted.
Aerial images from local media outlets show a large police presence outside the school, though officials have confirmed few details about the incident.
We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021
This story is breaking and will be updated.