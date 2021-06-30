Watch
Police officer shot in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, report say

Police lights
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 14:47:33-04

A police officer was shot Wednesday at an apartment building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms that officers are responding to an “officer-involved shooting” in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also says it is responding to the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

