Police officer, 5 others injured in shooting at Idaho mall

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Six people, including a Boise Police officer, were hurt in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, authorities said Monday.
One person was taken into custody, according to police.
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
Police say they are working to notify the families of those involved.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
