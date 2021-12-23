Police hold 5 found in Rep. Scanlon's carjacked vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five suspects are in custody in Delaware after they were found in a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon.

State police say Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware.

That's approximately 45 miles from Philadelphia.

State police say the suspects were being processed.

Their names haven't been released.

"I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Philadelphia police say Scanlon was carjacked walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting Wednesday afternoon when two armed men demanded her keys.

Police say the Democrat handed them over and one suspect drove off while the other followed in a sport utility vehicle.

Scanlon was physically unharmed.