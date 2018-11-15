Police: 44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filth in 'inhumane' conditions

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say 44 frozen dogs and 130 live dogs were found at a New Jersey home that reeked of animal feces and urine.

State police say 65-year-old Donna Roberts was charged with animal cruelty following an inspection Tuesday at her Shamong Township residence in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officials allege living dogs were found in “deplorable and inhumane conditions.”

"The deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic," said an NJ State Police colonel.

Roberts told the New York Post that the dogs were stillborn and she forgot about them after putting them in baggies and storing them in a freezer seven years ago. She said she wanted a veterinarian to perform autopsies.

Roberts said she did nothing wrong and “most certainly” will fight the charges.

The American Kennel Club fined Roberts $500 in 2015 and gave her a six-month suspension for refusal to share inspection records.