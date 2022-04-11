Watch
Peeps is the least favorite Easter candy for 2022, RetailMeNot says

Hot Tamales Peeps Are Here To Spice Up Your Easter
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 15:32:52-04

With Easter only six days away, the hunt for candy to fill your kid's or spouse's basket is on.

There's no doubt to create an egg-cellent basket you have to include the receiver's favorite candy, but have you ever wondered what the favorite Easter candy in the U.S. is?

According to RetailMeNot, for 2022, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs is 35% of Americans' favorite Easter candy. The least favorite is Peeps.

Below is a breakdown from RetailMeNot:

Favorite Easter Candy

  1. Reese's mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)
  2. Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)
  3. Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)
  4. Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)
  5. Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)

RetailMeNot added that 79% of Americans intend to purchase candy for Easter this year.

