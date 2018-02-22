Pancakes & syrup Peeps? Peeps launches 8 new flavors for spring

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
7:38 PM, Feb 21, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Do you like a good marshmallow mystery?

If you like both, Peeps has launched eight new flavors for spring. As for three of them, you have to guess the flavor. 

The mystery flavors are available only at Walmart and will be wrapped in white packaging with a question mark.

You can guess the flavors and share your guess on Peeps' social media pages.

Peeps will announce the mystery flavors close to Easter.

As for the new flavors, they are sour cherry, pancakes and syrup, Neapolitan, lemon sherbet and orange sherbet, which both are dipped in fudge. 

