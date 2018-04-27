Michigan's tallest man has died.

Michael D. Lanier, 48, of Troy, died Wednesday, April 25 at Beaumont Hospital. He was 7 feet 7 inches tall.

Lanier and his twin brother, Jim, were in the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest identical twins in the world.

Michael is survived by his wife Janet “Battani” Lanier of Troy and her children Christopher Campbell of Jackson & Kathryn Campbell of Troy, siblings: Jennifer (Michael) Toomajian of Troy, James (Michele) Lanier of Greenwood, Indiana, Gary (Traci) Lanier of Plymouth, MI., Also survived by nieces & nephews: Hunter, Jared, & Jessica Toomajian, Daniel & Sarah Lanier, and Kaden, Katherine, & Karl Lanier.

No details have been released on the cause of death.