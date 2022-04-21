One month after launching paid streaming service, CNN will shut down CNN+

CNN's new paid streaming service, CNN+, apparently wasn't a hit.

A month after launching, CNN said it would shut the service down on April 30.

The Associated Press reported that CNN put nearly $100 million into the development of the product. The news organization also recruited notable journalists including Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt.

In an article on CNN.com, the decision to pull the streaming service was made by new management after its parent company, WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly wants to house all of the company's brands on one streaming service.

Some of the programs that were featured on CNN+ could be featured on the parent company's streaming service, CNN.com reported.