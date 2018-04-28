Ohio teens' ride to prom ends in crash, hospitalizations

MONROE, Ohio -- Four Monroe High School students crashed on their way to prom Friday night, superintendent Phil Cagwin confirmed, trapping one inside the wrecked vehicle and ejecting another.

All four were transported from the Millikin Road crash site to nearby hospitals: Three by ambulance to the West Chester Hospital and one airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and their families," Monroe Board of Education president Brett Guido said in a statement.

Students at prom were told about the crash, according to a post on the high school's Facebook page. Extra staff members and counselors were on hand to help the victims' classmates.

According to the post, the victims remain hospitalized, and their families are with them.