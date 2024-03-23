Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Numbers drawn for $977 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday

Lottery
Wilfredo Lee/AP/File via CNN Newsource<br/>
The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on March 22.<br/>
Lottery
Posted at 11:18 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 23:18:42-04

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has inched just short of$1 billion, offering an estimated $977 million top prize in Friday night’s drawing.

Friday’s winning numbers are 3, 8, 31, 35, 44 and the Mega Ball is 16.

Friday’s jackpot would be the lottery’s sixth largest. Mega Millions’ five largest jackpots all exceeded $1 billion, the lottery said.

The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET Friday. The jackpot has a lump-sum option of an estimated $413.5 million.

The jackpot has been growing since December 8, when two tickets in California claimed a $394 million prize.

Though 29 consecutive drawings have passed with no grand prize winner, lower-tier prizes have been won in that span, including 37 prizes of $1 million or more, according to Mega Millions.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.