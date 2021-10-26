Watch
NFL official dies after working game between Chiefs and Titans

Robert Madsen, an NFL replay official, died after working Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, NFL.com reported.

According to CBS News, Madsen was driving home when he had an apparent medical episode. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at a Nashville hospital, the news outlet reported.

Prior to working as a replay official in 2009, NFL.com says Madsen was an on-field official from 1997 to 2008.

Madsen, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was 71 years old.

