New poll shows how DeSantis and Trump rank among voters

WASHINGTON — A new poll from Quinnipiac University showed Former President Donald Trump still remains at the top of the list of declared potential candidates with the most Republican support.

Quinnipiac reported 56 percent of Republican-leaning voters support Former President Trump, while 25 percent of voters support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. An earlier poll from March had Trump receiving 47 percent and DeSantis receiving 33 percent of voter support.

What about in the general election?

In a hypothetical matchup in the general election, a race between President Biden and Former President Trump would be very close. According to Quinnipiac, Biden received 48 percent support among all registered voters, while Trump received 46 percent support.

When Biden is matched up against DeSantis, the race is also very close. DeSantis received 47 percent support among all registered voters, but this time Biden received 46 percent support. Quinnipiac said both matchup results have essentially not changed since late March.

To view the full polling results, visit Quinnipiac University's Poll.